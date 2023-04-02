White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. 6,148,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,226. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

