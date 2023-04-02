Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.63.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,323,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,836,000 after buying an additional 528,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

