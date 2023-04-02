Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

