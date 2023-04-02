Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Argus from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $315.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.74.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

