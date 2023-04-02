Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

NYSE VET opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 766,822 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,530,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

