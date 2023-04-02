Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $48.35 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $48.35 million and $934,390.37 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,433,392,652 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

