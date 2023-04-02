Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.10. 2,986,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

