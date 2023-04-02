Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $376.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.77. The stock has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

