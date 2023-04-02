Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1473 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:VCNS opened at 26.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is 25.47. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of 24.13 and a fifty-two week high of 27.77.

