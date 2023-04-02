Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.33 ($13.43).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.25) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.13) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.90) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 959.50 ($11.79) on Friday. Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 773 ($9.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 965.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 930.96. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,882.35%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

