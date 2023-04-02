Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $545.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $546.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

