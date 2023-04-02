UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of PATH opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

