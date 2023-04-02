UBS Group Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.
Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters
In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 119,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
