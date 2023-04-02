UBS Group Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 119,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

