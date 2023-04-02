UBS Group Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $20.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.89.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $424.81 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.28%. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,234,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,797,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 839,142 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

