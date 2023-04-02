Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Sells £166,065.60 in Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Jo Hallas sold 69,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.95), for a total transaction of £166,065.60 ($204,036.86).

Tyman Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:TYMN opened at GBX 240.50 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.93. The company has a market cap of £472.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,002.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Tyman plc has a one year low of GBX 182.40 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 336.50 ($4.13).

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

Featured Articles

