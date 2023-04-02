Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKCGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.9 %

TKC opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,788,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

