True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 92,407 shares.
True Drinks Stock Up 5.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 10.90.
About True Drinks
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
