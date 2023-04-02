trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRVG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $541.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.39 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in trivago by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

