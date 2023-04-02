Toncoin Price Hits $2.24 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00007909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.66 billion and approximately $26.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,355.48 or 1.00020318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25951374 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $27,605,791.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

