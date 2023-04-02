Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.46.

TWM opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.07.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of C$711.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$712.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1242857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

