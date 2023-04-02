Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $576.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $561.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.