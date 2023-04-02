The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.13

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.13 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 123.95 ($1.52). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.53), with a volume of 5,015,165 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 594.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.85.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
