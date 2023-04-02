The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $84.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIG. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

