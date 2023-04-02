The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLTK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Playtika from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.65.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $5,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at $852,947,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Playtika by 4.5% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Playtika by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.