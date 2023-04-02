The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CI opened at $255.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.68.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

