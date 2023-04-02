The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $770.24

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.24 ($9.46) and traded as low as GBX 737 ($9.06). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 749 ($9.20), with a volume of 256,156 shares trading hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 770.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 763.39. The stock has a market cap of £701.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

