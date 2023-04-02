Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after buying an additional 848,447 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

