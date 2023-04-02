TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

