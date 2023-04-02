TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Barclays

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Further Reading

