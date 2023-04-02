Tangible (TNGBL) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Tangible has a market capitalization of $84.60 million and approximately $264.37 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00009285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.60044437 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

