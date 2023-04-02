Susquehanna Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $30.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Semtech by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

