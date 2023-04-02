Susquehanna Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

