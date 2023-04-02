Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $133,821.01 and $40.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034116 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

