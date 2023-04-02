Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.