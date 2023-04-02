Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.58

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Stratis has a market cap of $85.76 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.27 or 0.06372443 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017987 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,692,187 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.