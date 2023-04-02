Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,913,146 shares trading hands.

Strategic Minerals Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

