Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,519. The company has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

