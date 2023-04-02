Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,671 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 15,858,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,786,750. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.