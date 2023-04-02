Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.41. 3,376,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

