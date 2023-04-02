StockNews.com Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.2417 per share. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

