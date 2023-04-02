StockNews.com Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.08.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 2,609.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,635,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,832,000 after acquiring an additional 740,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after acquiring an additional 686,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.