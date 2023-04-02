StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.68.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

