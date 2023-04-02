StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.69.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
