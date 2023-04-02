StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

