StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

