Stifel Nicolaus Trims SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Target Price to $7.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SomaLogic Price Performance

Shares of SomaLogic stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 96.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SomaLogic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SomaLogic by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Further Reading

