Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $460.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average of $320.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.