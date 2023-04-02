Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) a C$12.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price target on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CVO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.00.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.05. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$4.81 and a one year high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$406.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.