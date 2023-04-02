Stephens Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $90.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hub Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,225,000 after buying an additional 51,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

