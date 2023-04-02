Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.90.

SDE opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$8.92 and a 52-week high of C$16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.43.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

